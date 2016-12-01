ED searches over 40 places, seizes money

more-in

Over Rs.1 crore in old notes, Rs.50 lakh in foreign currency seized

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday launched a nationwide operation against those indulging in unlawful conversion of the devalued denominations. The agency seized over Rs. 1 crore in old notes and Rs. 50 lakh in foreign currency during searches across seven States.

In another case, the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI, meanwhile, booked a cashier at a Dausa branch of State Bank of Bikaner in Rajasthan for allegedly exchanging old notes worth over Rs. 1 crore for new ones in a fortnight. Acting on Intelligence inputs,

The ED conducted searches on more than 40 premises of the suspects in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar.

“During the searches against hawala operators and foreign currency exchangers, the teams have seized over Rs. 1 crore in old notes and Rs. 50 lakh in foreign currency notes. The operation is under way and several more detections are expected,” said a senior official.