ED searches Delhi firm in coal scam

: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches on the premises of a Delhi-based company in connection with a coal block scam case.

The searches were conducted in the national capital, Haryana and Chhattisgarh.

The directorate had registered a criminal complaint against the company in 2014 on the basis of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case.The CBI later filed a closure report in its case, submitting before the court that it had not found any prosecutable evidence against the company, which had been accused of irregularities in the allocation of coal blacks in Chhattisgarh.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED is empowered to probe into the money laundering aspect of the case initially registered by the primary police agency, and attach the proceeds of alleged crime.

