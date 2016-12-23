ED quizzes Delhi lawyer in money laundering case

more-in

After arresting a Kolkata-based businessman, the Enforcement Directorate has begun questioning Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon over its money laundering probe into two cases of illegal conversion of old notes in the wake of demonetisation.

Officials said that the agency, for the second day on Friday, recorded the statement of Mr. Tandon under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and also confronted him with documents seized by the agency against him.

Mr. Tandon’s case pertains to an operation of the Delhi Police and the I-T department, early this month, where the agencies had seized Rs. 13.6 crore from a law firm he is associated with.

No response

Phone calls made and emails sent by PTI to Mr. Tandon’s law firm, T and T Law, elicited no response.

The lawyer, before this operation, was separately searched by the I-T department where it was said that he declared undisclosed income worth over Rs. 125 crore. — PTI