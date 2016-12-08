ED begins nation-wide scrutiny of bank records

more-in

In an unprecedented move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched a nationwide operation to examine the records of over 50 branches of various banks on the suspicion that huge sums in demonetised currency were illegally exchanged.

More banks will come under the scanner in the coming days, said agency sources.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that most of the branches recorded a whopping six-fold increase in deposits after November 8. “It definitely raises suspicion and we need to verify whether there were irregularities in allowing deposits of demonetised currency notes. The exercise is being conducted based on allegations that bank officials are involved,” said a senior ED official.

ED teams, accompanied by bank auditors deputed by the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry, visited the banks across Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Lucknow and a few other major cities.

“The ED is keeping a close watch on accounts into which huge amounts of money have been deposited post demonetisation,” said the official. The teams are making enquiries about accounts that showed a sudden spike in deposits and corresponding transfers subsequently. Special accounts like Jan Dhan, students’ accounts and dormant accounts will be the focus area of investigations.”