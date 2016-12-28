ED arrests bank manager in Lodha case

Paras Mal Lodha being produced in Saket Court for allegedly converting over Rs 25 crore in demonetised currency notes into new ones, in New Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the branch manager of a bank in New Delhi for allegedly helping Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha exchange demonetised notes.

The accused is posted with the bank's Kasturba Gandhi Marg branch in which several accounts are under the scanner of multiple agencies for suspected illegal deposit of trashed notes.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ED raided the two Kolkata premises of Lodha and seized investment documents. The businessman is currently in the Directorate's custody.