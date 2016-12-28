ED arrests bank manager in Delhi

Paras Mal Lodha being produced in Saket Court for allegedly converting over Rs 25 crore in demonetised currency notes into new ones, in New Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a bank manager in New Delhi on the charge of helping Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha exchange the demonetised notes.

At the Kasturba Gandhi Marg branch of the bank, several accounts are under the scanner of multiple agencies for suspected illegal deposit of the trashed notes.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the two Kolkata premises of Lodha and seized investment documents. He is now in the ED's custody.