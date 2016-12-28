National

ED arrests bank manager in Delhi

Paras Mal Lodha being produced in Saket Court for allegedly converting over Rs 25 crore in demonetised currency notes into new ones, in New Delhi.  

more-in

On Tuesday, the ED raided the two Kolkata premises of Lodha and seized investment documents.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a bank manager in New Delhi on the charge of helping Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha exchange the demonetised notes.

At the Kasturba Gandhi Marg branch of the bank, several accounts are under the scanner of multiple agencies for suspected illegal deposit of the trashed notes.

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the two Kolkata premises of Lodha and seized investment documents. He is now in the ED's custody.

Post a Comment
More In Other States Delhi National
corruption & bribery
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2016 4:46:53 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ED-arrests-bank-manager-in-Delhi/article16953292.ece

© The Hindu