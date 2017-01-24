National

EC wants no schemes for poll-bound States in Budget

The Election Commission on Monday gave its nod to the Centre to present the Union Budget on February 1 ahead of the Assembly polls, but said no schemes related to these poll-bound states can be announced.  

more-in

Polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa will be held between February 4 and March 8.

The Election Commission on Monday directed the Centre not to announce schemes specific to poll-bound States in the Union Budget.

“It may be ensured that in the Budget speech, the government’s achievements in respect of the said five States [Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand] will also not be highlighted in any manner,” said the EC order.

The Commission cited a 2009 advisory to all the States and Union Territories on introduction of the Budget (2009-10) in which it had advised that in cases of poll-going States, a vote-on-account should be taken.

The Election Commission said the government should maintain a level playing field and not announce any programme that would have the effect of influencing the voters in favour of the ruling party(ies).

On January 5, a delegation of the Opposition parties had petitioned the Election Commission seeking a recommendation to the Centre to defer the Budget presentation.

The Commission sought a response, in which the government defended its decision to present the Budget on February 1 stating that it was an annual constitutional exercise with respect to all the States.

The government also justified the decision to advance the date of presentation stating that this would  ensure that budgetary allocations were made available for expeditious implementation of the projects.

Read the EC order

No State-specific schemes, says EC

The Election Commission has asked the Centre to ensure that no schemes specific to the five election-bound States were announced in the Union Budget in the interest of fair polls. “It may be ensured that in the budget, the government’s achievements in respect of the five States... will not be highlighted,” the EC order said.

Post a Comment
More In Budget Thiruvananthapuram Newsletter National
budgets and budgeting
Related Articles
Budget before polls gets green light from SC
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2017 11:15:55 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/EC-wants-no-schemes-for-poll-bound-States-in-Budget/article17083651.ece

© The Hindu