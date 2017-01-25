EC tells parties to uphold SC order

more-in

The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday issued an order to all political parties to strictly adhere to the recent Supreme Court judgment that soliciting of votes on the ground of religion, caste, race, community or language is a “corrupt practice” and calls for disqualification of the candidate.

“By a majority judgment, the apex court has held that any appeal to vote or to refrain from voting for a candidate on the ground of religion, caste, race, community or language of the candidate, election agent, any person making the appeal with the consent of the candidate or on the ground of the religion, caste, etc., of the electors would amount to corrupt practice [under the Representation of the People Act],” said the EC order.

“The political parties may also suitably brief and inform their lower formations and party cadres and all their candidates about the ruling of the SC and ask them to desist from any activities that would amount to soliciting votes in the name of religion, caste, etc…such appeals may also fall within the ambit of the Model Code of Conduct,” said the order.