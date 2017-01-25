National

EC requests RBI to enhance cash withdrawal limit of candidates contesting Assembly elections

Candidates are bound to open an election account for meeting poll-related expenditure which is monitored by the EC. File photo   | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

The Election Commission on Wednesday requested the RBI to enhance the cash withdrawal limit for candidates in the five poll-bound States from ₹24,000 to ₹2 lakh a week, till the declaration of results on March 11.

“We are apprised of the problems being faced by the candidates due to imposition of limits on withdrawal of cash from banks,” the Commission said. As per its direction, each candidate has to open a separate bank account. All receipts and payments during the election process have to be routed through that account.

The entire election process lasts only three to four weeks and therefore, the total amount that can currently be withdrawn would be only ₹96,000 as against the statutory limit of expenditure of ₹28 lakh in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, and ₹20 lakh in Manipur and Goa, the EC said in its letter to the RBI.

The Commission said that even considering that part expenditure would be incurred through cheque, petty and recurring expenses were generally met in cash. “The issue is compounded in rural areas where banking facilities are not available or negligible. Therefore, it is requested that the withdrawal limits for candidates, as certified by the Returning Officer of a particular constituency, may be enhanced to ₹2 lakh per week. This enhanced limit may be valid only till the date of declaration of results on March 11,” said the EC.

 

Jan 26, 2017

