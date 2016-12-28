Don’t use pellet guns indiscriminately: SC

more-in

: The Supreme Court has sought an assurance from the Jammu and Kashmir government to avoid the “indiscriminate” use of pellet guns.

Hearing a petition by the J&K High Court Bar Association, the court expressed reservations about the use of pellet guns without “proper application of mind”. The lawyers’ body had moved the apex court as the High Court refused to stay their use.

A Bench led by the Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur also sought the assistance of Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi and asked him to submit the report of an expert committee exploring alternatives to pellet guns.

“All that we want is an assurance that pellet guns will not be used indiscriminately or excessively in the State, and will be resorted to after proper application of mind,” the Bench observed.

The High Court on September 22 rejected the plea for a ban on these guns as the Centre had constituted a committee for exploring alternatives. The Bar Association said the High Court should not have disposed of the petition, and instead, awaited the panel report.