Don’t tamper with the idea of Nalanda: Nitish

Expressing his disappointment over the Centre’s intervention in the functioning of Nalanda University, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj urging the Centre not to “tamper with the essence behind the idea of Nalanda University.”

Referring to university Chancellor George Yeo’s resignation, Mr. Kumar said Mr. Yeo resigned because of the Centre’s intervention in the institution’s functioning.

“Under the circumstances it is requested that the Central government should not tamper with the essence behind the idea of the Nalanda. It is important that dignity should be kept in perspective while furthering the activities of the university,” Mr. Kumar said in the letter.

The Union government dissolved the governing board of the university and constituted a new one even before the one-year extension granted to the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Gopa Sabharwal, ended on November 24.

Centre’s justification

The very next day Chancellor Yeo, while expressing displeasure, resigned from the post from Singapore.

The Union government justified the constitution of the new governing board saying that the changes were carried out to bring legality to the set-up and also to end the ad hoc arrangement.