Digital payments: Two-factor authentication goes after security checks

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has sought to assuage concerns over security in digital payments.

“The two-factor authentication [for card payments] has been done away with only for transactions up to Rs. 2,000… so far, there have not been many errors, so security is well in place. After a lot of security checks, the RBI has decided to do away with two-factor authentication so that the poor do not suffer...,” he said.

Mr. Kant said no single customer would be able to win a prize more than thrice under the lucky draws to be held by the National Payments Corporation of India under Lucky Grahak Yojana, but all customers would be eligible for a mega lucky draw to be held on April 14, 2017, the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar. “Only 5% of India’s personal consumption expenditure is made through digital means and India has a low tax base, despite having 400 million smart phones,” he said.

