Digital economy should become a way of life: Modi

(L-R)Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani and Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Parliament Library in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Digital economy should become a way of life and it would lead to transparency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting on the Parliament premises on Friday.

Senior party leader L.K. Advani, party president Amit Shah, Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh and M. Venkaiah Naidu, are participating in the meeting.

Friday is the last day of Winter Session of Parliament. Both the Houses witnessed little business as both the government and opposition accusing each other for not allowing the Parliament to function.

While Opposition is seeking a debate on demonetisation with vote, the government is ready only for a discussion.

Emerging out of the meet, Union Minister H. N. Ananth Kumar said, "Today is December 16th, Liberation Day for Bangladesh. Then the Opposition did not ask for proof of government 's intent, now it does."

Mr. Kumar told reporters that the prime minister, during his address said: "Earlier the government used to indulge in scams and the opposition used to unite to expose it. Now the government is fighting black money and the opposition is uniting to oppose that."