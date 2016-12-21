National

Did not wish for demonetisation, says Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu speaks at a workshop for party legislators in Vijayawada on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

‘Could solve August crisis but not demonetisation crisis’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who heads a panel set up by the NDA government to look into issues arising from demonetisation, on Tuesday admitted that there was no solution to the problems even 40 days after the announcement of the move. He said: “Demonetisation is not what we wished for but it happened.”

The Telugu Desam Party chief said: “I could solve many crises, including the August crisis [when the TDP was dethroned in a coup in the party in the 80s] in less than a month. But, the fallout of demonetisation could not be addressed so far.”

The Chief Minister was addressing a workshop of Telugu Desam MPs, MLCs and MLAs and party leaders here on Tuesday.

