Deposits made legally, claims Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday asserted that the Rs. 100 crore detected by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in her party’s account was entirely accounted for and deposited following due procedures.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: “The money belongs to the party, which has been deposited following due procedures. The entire money is accounted for.”

Ms. Mayawati accused the BJP of using the state machinery to malign the BSP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ms. Mayawati demanded that he should make public the deposits made by the BJP during the 10 months prior to the November 8 demonetisation announcement.

The ED on Monday detected cash deposits totalling over Rs 104 crore in an account belonging to the BSP.