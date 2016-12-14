National

Demonetisation won’t hit bilateral ties: US envoy

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, US Ambassador to India, Richard Verma said that demonetisation will not affect bilateral relations.

“We understand that the Prime Minister is trying to crack down on corruption. We understand that it has some hardship for the people... but we are going to be constructive partners and work with the Ministry of External Affairs and Prime Minister’s Office to address the challenge together,” Mr. Verma said.

The envoy is in the city to address a connectivity conclave with US Ambassadors of Bangladesh and Nepal on Thursday. The “locally employed” embassy and consulate staff are facing problems due to demonetisation “like everybody else” but then again it will not impact the relationship, he reiterated.

Mr Verma met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and discussed issues related to regional investment and skill enhancement through education at multiple levels.

