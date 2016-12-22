Demonetisation will spike inflation: Economists

more-in

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance met with four top economists of the country on Thursday to note their views on the Union government’s decision to demonetise Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes. Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel had informed the committee that he would be meeting them only on January 19.

The committee is chaired by former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily and has former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as a member. Dr. Singh was present at Thursday’s meeting.

Sources in the committee told The Hindu that the majority of the economists who spoke to the committee — Dr. Kavita Rao of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (the Finance Ministry’s own think tank), former Chief Statistician to the Government India Dr. Pronab Sen and Dr. Mahesh Vyas with the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy — were unhappy with the consequences of the decision to demonetise. Dr. Rajiv Kumar, senior fellow with the Centre for Policy Research, argued in favour of the move.

Wealth in gold, real estate

All the three economists who expressed their concern about demonetisation felt that only a small part of unaccounted money would be stored in cash. Most of it was likely to be invested in real estate and gold. They said the currency reform might actually end up spiking inflation, instead of reducing it. “They also argued that for a meaningful war against black money, the government should denotify a part of the currency every two years,” said a member of the committee.

The committee members said that its report on demonetisation would be submitted to Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, likely to begin in the last week of January. “For that purpose, we will be calling officials from the Finance and the Information Technology ministries on January 12 and RBI governor Urjit Patel and members of the Indian Banking Association (IBA) on January 19,” said the source. They said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be meeting economists on December 27 on the state of the Indian economy. No more details were forthcoming.