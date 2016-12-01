Demonetisation will lead to job loss: Cong.

more-in

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the government for “two-third reduction” in tax on black money and warned that demonetisation could lead to large-scale job loss in the country.

Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi claimed that the Opposition was united in highlighting the plight of the common man after in the wake of demonetisation and brushed aside talks of differences with ally, the JD(U).

“Has this government started closing businesses and employments along with demonetisation? You have reduced 132% tax on black money to 50 per cent and are claiming you have achieved a big thing. You have made two-third reduction in penalty on black money. Whose trumpet are you blowing?,” Mr. Singhvi asked. He claimed that 10 lakh jobs had been cut and asked, “What policy and achievements are we talking about?”

The imposition of Rs. 24,000 limit per week on withdrawals from savings bank accounts and Rs. 10,000 per month on Jan Dhan accounts would lead to closure of businesses and job losses, he alleged. — PTI