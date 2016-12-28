Demonetisation turns prospects blurry for Varanasi lenswoman

more-in

It was the day after Christmas, prime time for those relying on tourism to earn their livelihood. With a small camera bag flung over her shoulder, Sita Sahani desperately chased after tourists, revellers, pilgrims and indolent spectators to have their pictures clicked in Varanasi.

The backdrop of the famous Dashashwamedh Ghat was as usual exquisite — the winter sun bouncing off the waters of the Ganga. The fading mist added to the panorama, which included scores of boats, colourful banners and flags, and plenty of ritual markers. As was her routine, Ms. Sahani came to the ghat at dawn to make the most of the morning rush and scene.

But even as the clock struck 11, she had not had a single taker for her pictures. It has been the same story each day since demonetisation took effect, she rues. “The customers have no currency. Why would they waste money on getting a picture clicked instead of spending on more essential items...I have yet to open my score for today,” said Ms. Sahani, 36, who is among the handful of women photographers who trail tourists on the ghats of Varanasi for a living.

An estimated 300-500 self-trained photographers ply their trade on the ghats here. Post-demonetisation, however, they are finding it hard to make a living. While tourists have cut down on their expenses due to shortage of cash, the usual crowd to the ghats this season has also visibly gone down.

“There were instances where we clicked the picture costing Rs. 20 but the customer offered us a Rs. 500 note. How do we provide them the change? We had to forfeit the money and the pictures clicked went to waste,” says Ms. Sahani. Since November 8, her earnings have shrunk drastically.

Reconsidering job

Demonetisation is not the only reason why Ms. Sahani, and many in her field, are considering alternative occupations.

The popularitiy of the smartphone and the “selfie” trend have made her occupation redundant, she says. Her saving grace is the goodwill she has earned at the Jangamwadi Math that gives her assignments once in a while.

“Earlier, I would persist with customers. But today I don’t even care to ask if I see them with a fancy mobile. Everybody has a smartphone these days. Nobody needs a photographer,” says Ms. Sahani.

Though Ms. Sahani loves the camera — she uses a Nikon D32 today — and would like to pursue it as a “passion” in the future, the sporadic earnings and falling demand has her worried. She also has to face lewd remarks and harassment on a daily basis. On one occasion, Ms. Sahani recalls, a man tried to break her camera after she got into an argument with him when he ridiculed her profession and made sexist remarks.

Searching for greener pastures, Ms. Sahani, who comes from the Nishad caste, a backward community traditionally associated with riverine life, is now trying to go back to her roots — swimming.

She has applied as a coach at the local Delhi Public School branch. The financial standing of her family has not been strong and that was the reason why she took up professional photography in the first place, a decade ago.

Against the current

Ms. Sahani’s family had run into a major financial crisis when her husband, who worked as a carpenter in Saudi Arabia, took to drink and began sending home very little money. She has two sons — 16 and 19 years old. For a time, Ms. Sahani worked as a swimming trainer at a local hotel (Nishads are often recruited as divers at the ghats to save people from drowning).

Entrepreneurial spirit

But the job was low-paid, seasonal and lacked security. She was looking at ways to make some extra income, when she encountered a man, who had migrated to Varanasi to set up a photography studio. “He came with a printer and set up his job here. It seemed hassle-free. I consulted a friend and we both thought if he can do it, why can’t we?” says Ms. Sahani.

Along with her friend Baby Sahani, she soon invested in a printer and a simple camera, a Canon mini. Some borrowed money and mortgaging of her jewellery helped her purchase the equipment. Benevolent local photographers provided her the initial tips.

The two women started out well but after a few months their relations soured and Ms. Sahani headed out on her own. By then, she had quit her job as a swimming trainer and was solely dependent on the camera.

A class IX drop-out, Ms. Sahani also faced resistance from her husband, who despite gaining from her financial contributions, did not approve of her line of work. “He took it as an insult. And asked me who would take care of the kids? (one aged three and another only two months old then). But I was not one to back down,” she says with a smile.