Demonetisation move: Modi defends move

Hitting back at the opposition over his decision to demonetise Rs.1000 and Rs. 500 currency notes, Prime Minister Narendra on Friday said that those accusing his government of not being prepared for demonetisation were themselves not ready for the move.

“The common man has become a soldier against corruption and black money. India has often ranked low in global rankings on corruption. We need to improve it,” the Prime Minister said at a programme in the run up to Constitution Day on Saturday (November 26).

Constitution Day

“26th November was decided to be observed as Constitution Day to celebrate the Constitution and have greater awareness among the youth. Our Constitution has a very special place in our lives. We remember Dr. Ambedkar whenever we remember the Constitution,” Mr. Modi said.

“We celebrate 26th January with great enthusiasm but we must also remember- without 26th November, we could not celebrate 26th January,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)