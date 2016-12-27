Demonetisation has destroyed world of terror, underworld and drug mafia: Modi

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a ''parivartan maha'' rally in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday.

Following are excerpts from his speech:

* Uttarakhand is the land of Gods and the land of the brave (since Uttarakhand makes a large contribution to the armed forces).

* The large number of people present here is a sign that Uttarakhand will not wait anymore for development [& will vote the BJP to power].

* The foundation laying ceremony for the all-weather road project today is a tribute to the people who lost their lives in the 2013 Uttarakhand disaster.

* The all-weather road project is dedicated to all the people of the country who wish to travel to the Ganga and the shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

* The Rs. 12,000 crore that will be spent on the project will bring in employment for youth of Uttarakhand.

* Tourism is the main source of the State's economy. Developing resources to enhance tourism in Uttarakhand will work for the benefit of the State and we wish to work on it.

* We wish to make Uttarakhand ia State where people are not forced to move to over-crowded cities in search of employment.

* Our rural electrification plan is not for the rich. It is for the poor.

* I have worked in Uttarakhand for years as an [RSS] worker and I'm aware of the difficult life of the hills. Therefore, we took on the responsibility to distribute cooking gas cylinders to the women of Uttarakhand for smoke free cooking. Is this scheme for the benefit of the rich?

On one rank one pension

The demand for OROP was a long-pending demand. However, they [the Congress, when it was in power] gave Rs. 500 crore for OROP. They made a fool of the people. Rs. 10,000 crore was needed for it. We have provided Rs. 6,600 crore so far and the rest will be provided soon. Thousands of Uttarakhand residents are beneficiaries of the money that we have provided under OROP.

''Have you made me a PM for cutting ribbons and lighting lamps? You have entrusted me with the work of a watchman. But objections are being raised when I am doing my duty, the duty of a watchman.... My fight against black money and corruption is on.

''The money of the poor that was looted by the rich must be returned to the people of the country. But, the habits of the corrupt don't go easily. They used other means to exchange the old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes. But, they are being caught now. The people of the country have supported and protected me, otherwise I don't know what they [the corrupt] would have done to me by now.

''I know that the people of the country had to undergo a lot of trouble [because of demonetisation] and I am indebted for the support that the people have given me.

''The world of terrorism, underworld, drug mafia was destroyed due to demonetisation.

''I am fighting to make the honest people more powerful. It will be a long fight and I need the support of the people of Uttarakhand too to win the fight [against loot and corruption]

''Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji gave us Uttarakhand. To make it better is my responsibility.''