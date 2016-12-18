Demonetisation a fraud, says Lalu

Upping the ante: RJD chief Lalu Prasad addressing the party’s MLAs, MPs and office bearers, at a meeting on the demonetisation issue, in Patna Saturday. | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Sharply criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his demonetisation drive, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday said the exercise would meet the same fate as the Congress’s forced sterilisation campaign in the mid-1970s.

He also announced a massive protest against demonetisation with like-minded regional and national parties in Patna in the New Year. “Notebandi ka wahi haal hoga jo Congress ka nasbandi ka hua tha Emergency ke samay [demonetisation will meet the same fate as forced sterilisation by Congress party during the Emergency],” Mr. Prasad said while addressing party MPs, MLAs and workers at 10 Circular Road, the official residence of his wife, Rabri Devi. The meeting was held to discuss strategies to protest demonetisation.

“It is not notebandi but farzibandi [fraud] that has affected common people in the country…the Prime Minister has cheated people,” Mr. Prasad said.

Rural awareness

The RJD chief further said his party would launch an awareness programme in villages on the impact of demonetisation and explain that it had nothing to do with the poor or the economy of the country.

“On December 28, our party will organise a dharna at the district headquarters on the issue of demonetisation all across the state,” he said while adding that once the deadline of December 30 given by the Prime Minister is past, the party will discuss the situation with like-minded regional parties, including the alliance partner Janata Dal (United) and national parties to hold a mammoth rally in Patna.

Recalling Mr. Modi’s poll promise of retrieving black money from banks overseas and depositing Rs. 15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account, Mr. Prasad said: “We’ll not sit idle as this Prime Minister changes his words very often.”

Unlike the JD(U), the RJD chief has been opposing demonetisation since beginning. When asked, he also said that “it is unfortunate West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar are not together on the issue of demonetisation.”

Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, younger son of Mr. Prasad, said: “The country has not been benefited through demonetisation in any way.”

Senior RJD leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Jagdanand Singh too attacked the Union government on the issue, and appealed to party workers to “expose the BJP and its nefarious design.”

Earlier, Mr. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had said the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s support to demonetisation had sent a wrong signal on the unity of the grand alliance government in the State.