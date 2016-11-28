Demonetisation: General strike total in Tripura

A deserted bus depot during the nationwide strike called by the Opposition against the demonetisation move, in Agartala, Tripura on Monday. | Photo Credit: Abhisek Saha

The twelve-hour general strike to protest against demonetisation of high value currencies evoked total response in Tripura. Four Left parties, including the CPI(M), called the strike on Monday to highlight ‘infinite sufferings of people’ following the ban of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes.

The day, however, witnessed a clash between the CPI(M) and the BJP workers at Amarpur in south Tripura. The CPI(M) claimed that eight party workers were injured in ‘unprovoked attack’ on its procession.

The BJP aggressively campaigned against the dawn-to-dusk strike, but to no avail. The call completely paralysed life, business and vehicular traffic, while government offices did not function due to nonattendance of staffs.

Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and a few ministers worked from the Secretariat which had a very thin presence of employees. Chief Secretary Yaspal Singh and secretaries also attended office on Monday.

The Left parties also decided to hold protests in front of the Central government offices to register their ire against demonetisation. Left Front State Committee Chairman Khagen Das said the week-long protest is taking place in all 23 sub-divisions of the State.

Police said around 200 supporters of the BJP, the CPI(M) and the SUCI were arrested in the State for defying prohibitory orders. They were released in the afternoon.

Besides the BJP, the Trinamool Congress and the Congress opposed the strike, but they were not active on the streets. The TMC took out a procession at the end of strike to condemn the decision of the BJP-led NDA government to withdrawal the high-value notes and causing sufferings of common people.

Banking sector and post offices were kept out of purview of strike to help people deal with money matters. Examinations at educational institutions were allowed by the protesters.