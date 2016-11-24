Delhi to open its gates to Madame Tussauds next year

more-in

Two-storey attraction to come up at Regal Cinema in Connaught Place by mid-2017.

Fancy a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar? You will be able to do that by mid-2017, but with life-like wax figures of these and many other celebrities.

The 250-year-old Madame Tussauds is all set to open its first branch in India in Delhi by mid-2017, a statement said on Wednesday.

Permanent attraction

“We are delighted to announce that the 22nd Madame Tussauds will open in Delhi. Ever since we introduced actor Amitabh Bachchan as the first Bollywood figure in London in 2000, we saw how it appealed to Indian consumers. Having a permanent attraction in the heart of the country’s Capital made perfect sense for the evolution of the Madame Tussauds story,” said John Jakobsen, the chief new openings officer at Merlin Entertainments, which is bringing the attraction to Delhi.

The original Madame Tussauds in the United Kingdom is known for its detailed and life-like wax figures. Since the museum is quite popular with Indian tourists, wax figures of Indian celebrities have been added to its collection over the last two decades.

The two-storey attraction in Delhi will come up at Regal Cinema in Connaught Place. Apart from film personalities, it will also feature icons from the world of sports, music, etc., the statement added.

Authentic experience

“In order to bring the attraction to life, we worked with a host of local experts to ensure an authentic visitor experience, by truly bringing to life the colour and vibrancy that encapsulates the essence of India. We have no doubt that locals and visitors alike will relish meeting their heroes in a way that only Madame Tussauds can offer,” Mr. Jakobsen added.

Allowing closer access than ever before, guests will be encouraged to interact with the incredibly life-like figures, he said. Visitors will be able to give a speech with Mr. Modi and test their bowling skills and technique with Tendulkar, he said.