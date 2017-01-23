Delhi protesters call for solution to jallikattu

more-in

Even as the jallikattu festival began on Sunday in Tamil Nadu after the Centre’s nod to an ordinance, people continued to protest at Jantar Mantar here, demanding a permanent solution to the ban.

The group of protesters, comprising students and professionals from Delhi and Chennai, said that the ordinance was not the solution as the problem would return next year.

“This ordinance is valid only for six months. We want a permanent solution, whereby the Central government amends the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and bans PETA,” the protesters said.

Tamil culture is under threat and PETA is ‘misguiding’ people by portraying jallikattu as an animal cruelty issue, they said.