Delhi HC sets aside Centre's decision to ban 344 fixed dose combination drugs

In a major development and big relief to pharma majors, the Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside the Union government's decision to ban 344 fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs, including well known names like Corex, a cough syrup, Vicks Action 500 and D’Cold.

What is a fixed-dose combination? An FDC is one that contains two or more drugs combined in a fixed ratio of doses and available in a single dosage form.

The Centre's decision was challenged by Pfizer, Glenmark, Procter & Gamble, Cipla and some NGOs.

The government had banned the drugs on the grounds that they involve “risk” to humans and safer alternatives were available.