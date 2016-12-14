Defence personnel to get EQ rail berths on priority

more-in

: Southern Railway has announced that it will give overriding priority for defence personnel in the allotment of emergency quota (EQ) accommodation in trains with immediate effect.

The move comes days after the Defence Ministry wrote to the railways voicing concern that reduction of accommodation under defence quota was affecting movement of troops on duty and leave.

Chief Commercial Manager Ajeet Saxena, who reviewed the issue, also decided to provide a hotline for defence personnel to request EQ berths. Mr. Saxena, who helped revamp the EQ system by making it available to general passengers on merit, asked officials in all divisions to see that defence personnel get priority.

Last year, the Railways Ministry authorised zonal railways to decide on earmarking defence quota based on utilisation.

If occupancy of general quota was more than 90 per cent, no defence quota need be provided. If utilisation was less, the zonal railway could consider allocating berths for personnel without affecting the general quota.

Defence officials said though jawans were entitled to three-tier AC coaches, the EQ was usually allotted in sleeper class.

“They usually travel a long distance to reach home or place of posting. There is no quota from the South to North or Northeastern States while deployment is huge,” an Army official said.

Original ID cards

Also, the railways said from January 1, passengers booked on military warrant should carry an original Defence Ministry photo ID, while family members of personnel should carry family card or medical card or other ID proof from the Ministry. Those without such documents in original would be considered as travelling without ticket and proceeded against.