Declare all bank transactions post-ban: PM to BJP lawmakers

But oppn. parties seek details of dealings carried out before Nov. 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs, Ministers and MLAs to lead by example in the government’s campaign against black money. Mr. Modi wanted them to declare their bank transactions from November 8 (the day Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes were demonetised) to December 31 to party president Amit Shah by January 1, 2017.

He was addressing the parliamentary party in New Delhi.

Mr. Modi’s exhortation comes in the background of accusations by the Opposition that BJP members had been tipped off ahead of the decision and therefore had time to launder any undeclared cash with them.

Opposition parties called the PM’s appeal mere rhetoric.

Congress communication department chief Randeep Surjewala tweeted: “Cut the rhetoric & Jumlas Modiji. Dare U to make accounts of BJP & RSS public before #DeMonetisation (1st April to 8th November) & not post facto.”

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat told The Hindu: “It is very odd that he should ask from November 8. What about the period before this? BJP units have deposited money before this and bought land. It is on these issues that a JPC probe is being demanded...”