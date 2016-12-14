Deadlock in LS deepens, House adjourned for the day

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan speaks in Parliament during the ongoing winter session on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The three-week long deadlock over demonetisation issue deepened on Wednesday with the government accusing the Opposition in Lok Sabha of making attempts to fail the “pro-poor” decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting a furious response.

Congress members were also angry over Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s decision to allow Bhratruhari Mahtab (BJD) to raise the issue of AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal scam, ignoring their leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s plea to have his say. Sonia Gandhi too was seen protesting against Ms. Mahajan’s decision.

Mr. Kharge was heard shouting as to why the BJD member was allowed to speak as he repeatedly banged the bench.

With members of Congress, TMC and others raising slogans in the Well, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar fired a fresh salvo at the Opposition, citing a sting operation aired on a news channel to allege that Congress, SP and BSP leaders had joined hands to “finish off” the government’s efforts to bolster the white economy.

Mr. Kumar insisted that the ruling side was ready for a discussion on demonetisation but the Opposition was running away and disrupting proceedings.

“It is a very sad day. The leader (Kharge) of the Opposition is challenging the Speaker. He cannot do that. It is very unfortunate. We are always ready for a discussion,” Mr. Kumar said and then cited the sting to attack the Opposition.

“They have become ‘note-jugaad’ (managing currency) parties. It is a conspiracy to finish off what Modi has brought for the poor,” he said.

Jagdambika Pal (BJP) claimed that the Opposition would be exposed. “It is a matter of shame that the Congress which participated in freedom struggle has become a commission agents,” he said amid vociferous slogan-shouting by Opposition.

Opposition members were also heard raising slogans against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over an alleged case of corruption in an Arunachal pradesh hydal project.

With ruckus continuing, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.