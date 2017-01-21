National

Dangal star defends hijab after Goel’s tweet

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim   | Photo Credit: PTI

In a bout of ideological wrestling, 16-year-old actor Zaira Wasim on Friday was seen defending the hijab (veil) on Twitter, while taking on the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Vijay Goel, for his remarks comparing the veil with Zaira’s recent online media struggle.

The Twitter storm was triggered by Mr. Goel’s tweet, which referred to a painting depicting two women, one in the veil and another caged naked and cowering. “This painting tells a story similar to that of Zaira Wasim,” Mr. Goel said, tagging the Dangal actor, who played the role of the younger Geeta Phogat.

Ms. Wasim, who recently posted an apology on Facebook after being trolled for meeting J&K’s CM Mehbooba Mufti, retorted to Mr. Goel, “Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. Women in hijab are beautiful and free. Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine,” she said.

