DMIC to have larger mandate

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved expanding the mandate of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project Implementation Trust Fund (DMIC-PITF Trust), while redesignating it as National Industrial Corridor Development & Implementation Trust (NICDIT).

NICDIT will be the apex body under the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion for monitoring and implementing all Central efforts for development of industrial corridors in the country.

“There is an existing approval for expenditure of Rs. 18,500 crore, of which the unspent balance yet to be released to DMIC-PITF will be used by NICDIT. Another sum of Rs. 1,584 crore has been given for project development activities of four additional corridors and NICDIT’s administrative expenses up to March 31, 2022,” an official release said.

An apex monitoring authority under the chairmanship of the Finance Minister will also be constituted to periodically review NICDIT’s activities and progress of the projects.

Currently, five industrial corridors — Delhi-Mumbai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Amritsar-Kolkata, Bengaluru-Mumbai and Vizag-Chennai — have been planned for development. These corridors cover Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.