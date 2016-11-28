Curtains on Goa film extravaganza today

more-in

The nine-day 47th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which began here on November 20, will conclude on Monday.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) M. Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of State for I&B Rajyavardhan Rathore, Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar will be among the guests for the closing ceremony. The National Award-winning Director S. S. Rajamouli will be the chief guest.

The festival, which opened with a masterpiece of veteran Polish writer and director, late Andrzej Wajda, AfterImage, will close with the screening of the South Korean official entry for the Academy Awards, The Age of Shadows, directed by Kim Jee-Woon.

Republic of Korea has been the focus country of this year’s edition.

In all, 15 films from across the globe, including two Indian movies from ‘Indian Panorama’ segment, competed in the International Competition segment. Under this section awards will be given for Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor – Male, Best Actor – Female and Special Jury Award.

This year, the festival line-up included 26 Asian and 108 Indian Premieres under the International Cinema segment.

The IFFI 2016, in collaboration with the International Council for Film, Television and Audio-visual Communication (ICFT), Paris and UNESCO, would also present the ‘ICFT- UNESCO Gandhi Medal’ to a film that reflects the ideals of peace, tolerance and non-violence. Eight films competed in this section.

Besides showcasing films from across the globe, this edition brought interactive sessions, workshops and informative classes from global masters of the art in Direction, Documentary film making, Editing, Art Direction, Cinematography, VFX and Animation and Action Direction.

Young filmmaker Pankaj Johar, Director of the film ‘Cecilia’ said his film was a fight against corruption at all levels.

Addressing presspersons at the media centre of the festival, another young fimmaker Mithun Chandra Chowdhary, who directed Paywat said his film portrayed a day in the life of a girl named Maydi, who is the daughter of a labourer. He said through his film, he tried to showcase the life of his sister.

T.S. Nagabharna, director of Allama said his film was a biopic of the 12th Century mystic saint Allama Prabhu. According to the director, many people knew about Allama’s disciple Basawa but not about Allama himself. Through the film, people would come to understand the life of the saint and his philosophies, he said.

Shekar Sartandel, director of Ekk Albela, said his film was a biopic on the life of the legendary actor Bhagwan Dada. Mr. Sartandel said he found it difficult to find actors who resembled Bhagwan Dada but in the end, thespian Mangesh Desai played the role convincingly.