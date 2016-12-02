Currency ban is ‘good medicine’ for economy, says Minister

more-in

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday said the demonetisation drive was a “big surgical operation” and a “good medicine” that would yield positive results by eliminating black money from the economy.

The Minister was speaking at a special event on ‘Technology and the Future of Work’, organised by the Union Labour Ministry in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“People worry that technology may take away jobs. But there is no need to worry about the future of jobs. Those who work hard and learn new skills won't have a problem accessing decent jobs,” Mr Dattatreya said.

Aadhaar-EPFO links

Speaking of technology helping labour, he pointed out that the linking of Aadhar cards to the Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had enabled the swift settlement of claims. “Now information about pension and PF are readily available on a mobile phone. Currently 17.80 crore EPFO accounts are operated daily, and thanks to the government’s initiative, the settlement of claims is nearly 100 per cent,” the Minister said.

Mr Dattatreya went on to say that, “It is the mind which determines the solutions offered by technology. If the mind is good, good solutions will be produced. If the mind is bad, bad solutions will be produced.”

The Minister added that, “One hour of yoga every day will help you keep a good mind.”

Inclusive employment

Ms. Panudda Boonpala, Director, ILO Decent Work Team for South Asia, said technology would no doubt improve productivity, but it was necessary to debate its impact on the quality of employment and the protection of workers’ rights. “As technology changes the nature of work, we have to ensure that employment remains inclusive, and vulnerable sections such as women and unskilled workers are not left behind or exploited,” she said.

Ms. M Sathiyavathy, secretary in the Labour Ministry, said that the ministry has sent circulars to all State governments urging them to open bank accounts for every member of the working population.

“About 25.68 crore accounts have been opened under the Jan Dhan Yojana. If we assume five persons per household, nearly the entire Indian population has been covered. With near total financial inclusion and high mobile phone penetration, every Indian is now part of the ICT (Information-Communications-Technology) network. With re-skilling and up-skilling of the workforce, India is well placed to reap its demographic dividend,” she said.

Technology as disruption

In his keynote address, historian Prabhu Mohapatra drew attention to the importance of learning from history on the disruptive impact of technology on social relations.

“For instance, in the 18th century, the ginning technology that made mass farming of cotton profitable, also gave a fresh lease of life to slavery. It was definitely a technology that generated employment and spectacularly improved productivity, but the work relations it entrenched were of slavery. When we discuss technology and work, we therefore need to go beyond the narrow framework of efficiency, cost and productivity-centred debates, and look at how technology is changing social relations, especially work relations,” he said.

Improve education

Mr Dev Nathan, professor of economics at the Institute for Human Development, pointed out that digitisation will enable the formalisation of the informal economy. “But to truly be able to leverage technology, India needs to raise the bar on schooling, and ensure the universal delivery of at least higher secondary-level education,” he said.

“Technology should assist, not displace human workers,” said trade union leader Saji Narayanan of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS). “Especially in a country like India with a massive working population, when we speak of technological innovation in relation to work, we need labour-intensive, and not labour-displacing technology. A sustainable enterprise is not possible without labour welfare, and trade unions need assistance in assessing the impact of new technology on labour welfare,” he said.