Crusader with a nationalist cause

more-in

: Shyam Narayan Chouksey’s crusade against the “commercial misuse” of the national anthem was set off by an unpleasant experience he had 15 years ago during the screening of the multi-starrer blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (KKGG) in Bhopal.

It was exactly a year after the 76-year-old had retired as an engineer with the Central Warehousing Corporation.

The film featured a dramatised rendition of the national anthem and when it started playing on the screen, obliged by his “sanskar,” Mr. Chouksey “automatically” rose from his seat to pay respects. The audience behind him, however, complained that he was obstructing the view and hooted at him.

“I was hurt that when somebody stood up for the national anthem, instead of encouraging him, they hooted him... they would have to stand for only 52 seconds,” says Mr. Chouksey, who also took offence to the “dramatisation” of the anthem in the film.

Plea in High Court

After that, he launched a campaign to give the national anthem its rightful place. In 2002, he filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the “misuse” of the national anthem for commercial purposes.

A Bench of the High Court, headed by Justice Dipak Misra who, incidentally, earlier this week as Supreme Court judge passed an order making all cinema halls mandatorily play the national anthem, agreed with Mr. Chouksey’s plea, and in 2003 banned the screening of the film KKKG across the country.

The producers approached the apex court and got the order stayed. In 2005, the SC set aside the HC order on the deletion of the portion of the film where the national anthem was sung.

This did not dent Mr. Chouksey’s resolve as he then started gathering material, video clips and paper cuttings of instances where people had insulted the national anthem. “Some of these people were holding Constitutional positions,” he rues.

In August this year, he filed a fresh petition in the SC, on which a division bench ordered that the national anthem must be compulsorily played at cinema halls across the country. Why cinema halls and not any other public spaces or government institutions?

‘Lack of discipline’

“The cinema is one place where thousands of shows are held daily and people from all walks of life gather. If the anthem is played at such a place, it will develop the sentiment of nationalism, If adults do not have such sense, what values will they teach children,” Mr. Chouksey said over telephone from Bhopal.

Mr. Chouksey terms critics of the SC order “short-sighted” people lacking a sense of nationalism. The mandatory enforcement of the national anthem, he feels, is necessary, considering the “lack of discipline” of Indians and the corrosion of nationalist values. “Why don’t other countries need a Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan? Their citizens are disciplined and bound by habit. Here, we have to run a campaign.”

Born in 1940 to a middle class teacher, with the background of a freedom fighter, Mr. Chouksey says he was imbued with nationalism from his school days.

And taking cue form it, he says his next fight is to push for the mandatory singing of the national anthem in private schools, convent institutions and madrasas. “If we do this, we will not need to run it in the cinema halls after a few years,” says Mr. Chouksey. His plea in the SC already contains this demand.

He runs a lesser-known NGO Rashtrahit Gandhiwadi Manch and claims to have led campaigns against use of polythene with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) while also raising a voice against pond encroachment. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by him on the poor maintenance of the Raj Ghat memorial in Delhi is pending in the Delhi High Court. Mr. Chouksey claims he has no political affiliations. “My work is social work,” he says.

Expressing contentment over the SC order, he says it was a “victory of all deshbhakts who love and honour the national anthem.”

“It will have far-reaching results,” he says. “Nationalism will grow. Freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for our freedom and this anthem. It symbolises the pride and glory of the country. Sadly, over the years, we have forgotten that.”