Create more opportunities while continuing with quota: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday called for creating more opportunities for Dalits, tribals and underprivileged sections in order to bring them to the mainstream of development. But it favoured the continuation of reservation “as long as discrimination [against them] continues.”

Addressing a session titled ‘Of Saffron and Sangh’ at the Jaipur Literature Festival, RSS ideologue Manmohan Vaidya said quota in jobs and education had been given to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in a “certain historical context.” But its provision for people professing faiths other than Hinduism was not justified.

Ideal situation

“The ideal position is: give equal opportunities to all. Dalits and tribals were kept out of education and progress for a long time. Though reservation has provided support to them, its permanent provision may not prove to be good for society,” said Mr. Vaidya. Even Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had favoured quota for a limited period of time, he said.

RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Mr. Vaidya and Sah-Sarakaryavah Mr. Dattatreya Hosabale were in conversation with journalist Pragya Tiwari at the session.