Cracks in Sidhu’s political front

Two of its founding members, Bains brothers, join hands with AAP ahead of Assembly polls

Awaaz-e-Punjab, the political front formed by former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu, saw a split on Monday after two of its founding members —Balwinder Singh Bains and Simarjit Singh Bains, both independent MLAs — joined hands with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls.

Joining hands

The “Bains brothers,” who announced their resignation as MLAs during the special session of the Assembly on November 16, and are now leading the Lok Insaaf Party, said that they would contest the elections in alliance with the AAP.

AAP’s party affairs incharge in Punjab, Sanjay Singh, said his party and the Lok Insaaf Party had a common aim to “throw the Congress and the ruling Badals out of the State...”

Mr. Simarjit Bains said the alliance between the AAP and the Lok Insaaf Party was not only for the coming elections but also for writing a new chapter in the history of Punjab.

Awaaz-e-Punjab was floated by Mr. Sidhu in September after he resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

Amarinder’s claim

The Congress said AAP’s decision of an alliance was an indication that it had sensed defeat. “Those... claiming to win 100 seats are already seeking refuge in alliance, tweeted Capt. Amarinder Singh.