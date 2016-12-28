Court orders release of separatist leader

more-in

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has ordered release of separatist leader Masarat Alam, who has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for long.

Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar has described Mr. Alam’s detention as “illegal on a number of grounds”.

BJP’s stand

Despite the court order, Mr. Alam has not been released from the jail.

State BJP spokesman Sat Sharma said, “The coalition partners will sit together and discuss the issue [of Mr. Alam].”

Democratic Freedom Party chairman Shabir Ahmad Shah was also released on Wednesday after six months of detention. “Mr. Shah was immediately placed under house arrest,” said a party spokesman.

Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani welcomed the court verdict but expressed apprehension on Mr. Alam’s release. “The government has been brazenly violating court decisions,” he said. Mr. Alam has faced the PSA more than 34 times in the past.

National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday called for a “meaningful dialogue”.

Alongside opening channels of dialogue with Pakistan, the Centre must talk to all stakeholders including Hurriyat, he said.