Court extends Tyagi’s CBI custody

more-in

A Special Court here on Wednesday extended for three days the CBI remand of former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi and two others in the AugustaWestland VVIP helicopter bribery case.

Special Judge A.K. Jain extended their remand till December 17, allowing a plea by counsel for the CBI that it was a serious case which required his further interrogation to unearth the larger conspiracy as the interests of the nation had been compromised.

Counsel for Mr. Tyagi opposed the CBI plea for extension of the remand submitting that the agency was trying to tarnish the image of a decorated war hero.

The allegations against Mr. Tyagi were vague as the FIR said that he had received some amount as bribe in the deal, counsel said.

Counsel for the two other accused, Mr. Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and advocate Gautam Khaitan, also opposed the plea for extension of their police remand.

The CBI had arrested them last Friday.

Mr. Tyagi had allegedly entered into a conspiracy with the other accused in 2005 and agreed to change the 6,000 metre service ceiling of VVIP helicopters to 4,500 metre which helped AgustaWestland meet the eligibility criteria for the contract, the CBI alleges.