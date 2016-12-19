Court defers orders against Marans in Aircel-Maxis deal case

more-in

A Delhi court on Monday deferred to December 22 the pronouncement of orders on framing of charges against former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and others in the money laundering and corruption cases.

The two cases are related to the Aircel-Maxis deal.

Special Judge O.P. Saini said, "The orders are not ready. It is postponed to December 22. It may not be ready on the next as well as the documents are voluminous."

The is the second postponement. On November 30. the Judge deferred the pronouncement to December 19.

The Maran brothers were chargesheeted for alleged offences punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court had earlier had summoned the accused after taking cognisance of the ED’s charge sheet, saying there was “enough incriminating material” to proceed against them.

During the arguments on framing of charges, Special Public Prosecutor Anand Grover had claimed that Mr. Dayanidhi had “pressurised” Chennai-based telecom promoter C Sivasankaran to sell his stakes in Aircel and two subsidiary firms to Malaysian firm Maxis Group in 2006. The charge was strongly refuted by Mr. Dayanidhi.