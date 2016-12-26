Consumer body cautions against charging over MRP

more-in

Ever witnessed malls, multiplexes and airports charging you more than the printed price on bottled waters, cold drinks and energy drinks? Despite the recent order from the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) barring this double pricing, the practice continues unabated.

The Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) has launched a campaign against this malpractice.

Shirish Deshpande, Executive President of the MGP, said: “The NCDRC has clarified that charging dual Maximum Retail Price [MRP] on these products is illegal. However the practice continues even today. Hence we have launched a campaign asking consumers to ask for a receipt of over-priced goods from the selling place.”

Receipt photo

The MGP has urged consumers to send them the photo of the receipt of the over-priced item along with a snap showing the actual MRP. Both, along with the address of the place from where the goods were purchased, should be sent to mobile number 9920858158.

“We are in the process of collecting data to show that such malpractices still exist in malls, multiplexes or at airports. The compiled complaints will be sent to the Controller, Legal Metrology, who is the authority to take action in such cases,” said Mr. Deshpande, appealing to consumers to participate in the campaign in large numbers.