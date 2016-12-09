Consult us on exam dates, EC tells 5 States

more-in

The Election Commission of India has asked the five poll-bound States to decide the dates for annual examinations of educational institutions in consultation with it to ensure that the Assembly elections do not clash with the examination schedules.

The Assembly terms in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are due to expire in March-May 2017. The elections can be held anytime within six months before the expiry of the terms.

The EC is in the final stage of deciding the election schedules. While polling stations are set up in most of the educational institutions, teachers are also involved in the process of conducting elections. “Accordingly, the Commission has requested the State governments that the School Education Boards decide the examination dates in consultation with it,” said an official.