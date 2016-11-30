Congress president Sonia Gandhi discharged from Hospital

more-in

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday at 11.30 am. She was admitted to the hospital on November 28 for a check-up for fever.

According to Dr Arup Kumar Basu , senior consultant , Department of Chest and Pulmonology Medicine , SGRH ," Mrs Gandhi has recovered from fever and has been discharged in stable condition."

Ms. Gandhi had to cut short her roadshow in Varanasi in August after she fell ill and had to be hospitalised.