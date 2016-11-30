National

Congress president Sonia Gandhi discharged from Hospital

more-in

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday at 11.30 am. She was admitted to the hospital on November 28 for a check-up for fever.

According to Dr Arup Kumar Basu , senior consultant , Department of Chest and Pulmonology Medicine , SGRH ," Mrs Gandhi has recovered from fever and has been discharged in stable condition."

Ms. Gandhi had to cut short her roadshow in Varanasi in August after she fell ill and had to be hospitalised.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2016 4:51:54 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Congress-president-Sonia-Gandhi-discharged-from-Hospital/article16729380.ece

© The Hindu