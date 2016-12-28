Congress harks back to its golden age of leadership

steady bonds: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi with party leaders at the 132nd foundation day of the Congress in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The Congress on Wednesday turned its 132nd foundation day as an occasion to showcase almost the entire repertoire of iconic figures who have presided over the organisation since its inception in 1885.

Beginning with Vande Mataram, the national anthem Jana Gana Mana and the unfurling of the Congress flag by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi — who stood in for his mother Sonia Gandhi who is not keeping well — the event was seen by many as signifying that Mr. Gandhi was moving to centre stage.

“I would want to remember and honour all Congressmen who lived and died for the idea of the Congress,” Mr. Gandhi said.

The inclusive pitch was reflected in the faces staring out from large cut-outs of former party stalwarts — Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Motilal Nehru, Madan Mohan Malaviya, Lala Lajpat Rai, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, K. Kamaraj, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Jagjivan Ram, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, etc. — in the vicinity of the Congress office.

Rao and Kesri

Interestingly, two somewhat forgotten figures within the party, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri, were also depicted.

Mr. Gandhi said inclusion and accommodation were central to the Congress. “First, I will mention our relation with the people and the nation. It is a relation of shared pain, dreams and destiny. Our people never feared oppression — the way they answered it was the Congress. This way is that we accept everyone; we accept alternative ideas,” Mr. Gandhi said.

“Congress is the idea that not my view alone will prevail. The Congress means understanding the other.”

He accused the Narendra Modi government of trying “to break India’s fabric,” adding, “You have to fight and defeat the BJP and RSS ideology of spreading fear and anger.”

Manmohan Singh and other leaders were present.