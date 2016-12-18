Cong. rushes to Vadra’s defence in land scam

more-in

As the issue of controversial land deals made by Robert Vadra surfaced again on Saturday with the summoning of a company linked to the son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate, the party jumped to his defence on Saturday.

BJP vendetta

Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala said, “Skylight hospitality officials had visited ED several times and given it whatever documents are required but they have not been able to find anything either against Mr. Vadra or his company or his associates. As part of a further vendetta and witch-hunt, the BJP government has referred the matter to the ED, even though the agency has not been able to find anything,” he said.

Mr Surjewala was responding to the Rajasthan High Court order on Friday evening.