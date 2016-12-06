Cong. depends on rejected leaders of other parties: Sukhbir

more-in

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday hit out at the Congress saying that party was harping on rejected leaders of other parties to win the Assembly polls and was not confident of its own stalwarts.

“Ironically, a national party like Congress that brags of winning two-thirds majority and of forming the next government is hopelessly dependent on the leftovers and rejects of other parties,” said Mr. Badal in a statement.

He said the Congress ‘high command’ would be surprised if it could manage even one-third of the 117 Assembly constituencies under Capt. Amarinder Singh’s leadership.

“This reliance on the rejects of the SAD-BJP clearly reflects on the Congress’s perception that the leftovers or rejects of the other parties are better placed than its own stalwarts and hopes they would bring laurels to the Congress,” said Mr. Badal.

“The Congress should defer announcement of its candidates by few more days till the SAD-BJP selects its candidates as then they would be able to grab some more rejected leaders,” said Mr. Badal.

Mr. Badal said the SAD had allocated seats after evaluating the performance of all the aspirants from each constituency and their poll prospects.

SYL canal

Mr. Badal said the Congress was showing signs of desperation after the SAD-BJP found a solution to the contentious Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal in returning the land acquired three and half decades ago by the Congress government.

“This has reinforced people’s faith that the SAD-BJP government would resolve all outstanding Punjab issues to the satisfaction of all stakeholders,” he said.