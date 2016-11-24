Collegium reiterated 37 of 43 names for judges: Centre

more-in

Three proposals deferred and proposal of three others is with Collegium: Minister

The Supreme Court Collegium has reiterated its recommendation for 37 of the 43 names returned by the Centre to it for reconsideration, according to the government’s reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday pertaining to appointment of judges.

According to the Law Ministry, of the 77 proposals submitted by the Collegium, the government has appointed 34 judges in various High Courts and sent 43 names to the Collegium for reconsideration. While the Collegium has reiterated the recommendation for 37 candidates, three proposals have been deferred and the proposal of three others is with the Collegium.

The Supreme Court had on November 18 told the government that it had reiterated all the 43 recommendations that were sent back for consideration. “We [Collegium] have already met. We have reiterated all the 43 names sent to us,” Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur had informed Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi.

Reply in LS

However, in his written reply to a question raised in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Law P.P. Chaudhary said the Collegium had reiterated only 37 recommendations.

The Minister said that as the process of finalisation of the revised Memorandum of Procedures for the appointment of judges was likely to take some time, on the government’s initiative, the matter was taken up with the Supreme Court and the process of appointment of judges has been resumed.

During the current year, as on November 21, 124 Additional Judges had been made permanent and 120 fresh appointments of judges made in High Courts, he said.