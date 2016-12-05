Coal scam: Fresh case filed against Prakash Industries

more-in

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against Prakash Industries Limited in connection with alleged irregularities in the allocation of Chotia coal block in Chhattisgarh.

The case is an offshoot of a preliminary inquiry instituted on the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), following a complaint by former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit and other MPs in 2012.

According to the CBI, the company had applied for coal block allocation for its sponge iron plant at Champa, then in Madhya Pradesh. Its first application was discussed in the third meeting of the Screening Committee held on September 27, 1993. The company was directed to interact with the South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and finalise a suitable coal block.

The company’s case was reconsidered in the 11th meeting of the Screening Committee in September 1997. It was again told to take up the matter with the SECL. In its letter to the SECL, the company submitted that it had a production capacity of 4 lakh tonnes per annum and had plans to double the capacity in the near future. The then requirement of coal was pegged at 0.5 million tonne per annum and the captive power plant requirement was shown as 0.2 million tonne per annum.

Preliminary inquiry

A preliminary inquiry allegedly revealed that over a period of time, there were irregularities in the data on the company’s production capacity. In 2003, before the 19th Screening Committee meeting, the company submitted that its existing sponge iron plant of four lakh per annum capacity had a linkage from the Coal India Limited and that it sought to double its capacity.

The screening committee decided to allocate Chotia coal block to the accused company exclusively for the additional capacity expansion.

Taking note of the purported irregularities in the production capacity as shown by the company, the CBI has now registered a case.

The agency had earlier registered a case against Prakash Industries and others for allegedly irregularities in the allocation of Fatehpur coal block in Chhattisgarh. However, it later filed a closure report in the case citing a pack of prosecutable evidence.

The coal block was allocated on the basis of the 35th Screening Committee’s recommendations.