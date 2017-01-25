Climate change plan to get new missions

Cleaner carbon: An LNG terminal in action at Kochi, Kerala. A coal plant may be cheaper based on marginal costs. But, subsequent healthcare costs and climate change impact makes gas more affordable. — FILE PHOTO

India’s eight-point plan to fight climate change will soon become a 11-point plan with new missions to address the impact of climate change on health, coastal zones and waste-to-energy on the anvil, senior officials in the Environment Ministry told The Hindu.

Since 2012, the Prime Minister’s Council on Climate Change India has instituted a National Action Plan on Assessment, Adaptation and Mitigation of Climate Change, that has specified eight national missions. These include a National Water Mission, Green India Mission, National Solar Mission, National Mission on Sustainable Habitat, National Mission on Enhanced Energy Efficiency, National Mission for Sustaining Himalayan Ecosystem, National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture, and a National Mission on Strategic Knowledge for Climate Change. “The impact of climate change is far ranging and we have to consider its impact on health, wind and coastal zones,” Ravi Shankar Prasad, joint secretary in the Environment Ministry, told The Hindu.