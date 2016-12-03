National

Civilian killed in counter-insurgency operation in Kulgam

more-in

A government employee was killed in a counter-insurgency operation, launched on Friday night, in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, official sources said.

Assadullah Kumar, working in J&K Fisheries Department, died due to gunshot injuries at Chancer area of Kulgam district where security forces, including Army, had launched a counter-insurgency operation, they said.

Further details were awaited.

An Army official said an operation was going on in the area, but maintained that they had no reports of any casualty.

Post a Comment
More In National
national security
Kashmir unrest
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2016 1:41:22 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Civilian-killed-in-counter-insurgency-operation-in-Kulgam/article16754562.ece

© The Hindu