Civilian killed in counter-insurgency operation in Kulgam

A government employee was killed in a counter-insurgency operation, launched on Friday night, in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, official sources said.

Assadullah Kumar, working in J&K Fisheries Department, died due to gunshot injuries at Chancer area of Kulgam district where security forces, including Army, had launched a counter-insurgency operation, they said.

Further details were awaited.

An Army official said an operation was going on in the area, but maintained that they had no reports of any casualty.