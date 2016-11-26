Chit business hit across south India

more-in

Among several segments of the economy that have been hit by demonetisation of high-value currency notes, the chit fund business, particularly of the informal variety, appears to be one that has been hit the hardest, its impact falling squarely on the commoner.

A traditional saving scheme, the chit business have both registered and unregistered players. The demonetisation has hit both, but the impact on the trust element play a foundational role in the business.

In Vijayawada, the chit schemes that have been in progress have come to a grinding halt as the private operators have stopped accepting old notes. Heated arguments between chit organises and farmers and vegetable vendors were witnessed at Rythu Bazaars in the city over the past one week.

“Renuka (name changed) has been collecting the instalments for last five months. I was planning to take my chit amount this month to meet family expenses. All of a sudden, she has stopped the business pleading inability to pay me because of demonetisation. Where do I go now? ” asks Rajyalakshmi (name changed), a vendor at Patamata Rythu bazaar.

Monthly contributions to chit funds can range between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 15,000 depending on the duration of the scheme and the amount that the investor has to spare. These funds work on the logic that each subscriber would be entitled to the prize amount by lot or auction or a draw. The vendors argue that the chit owners have stopped the chit midway. “As the payment of instalments has been disrupted, the chit companies are not able to pay the prize money after auction. Under the Act, we will face action and must pay a huge penalty in case of failure to pay the prize money in two months. The demonetisation has hurt the entire system,” says the All Kerala Chitty Formen’s Association chairman David Kannanaikal.

Kerala’s chit hub affected

Thrissur, Kerala’s chit fund capital, has approximately 20,000 chit companies functioning under the Chit Fund Act, 1982, which came into effect in the state in 2012. Of these, 4,000 are in Thrissur district alone. The companies conduct chits of various amounts. “Unless the government eases the restrictions on bank withdrawals and issues fresh notes, we are doomed,” says David. But registered companies have been able to cash in on demonetisation by accepting specified notes to clear old dues.

“I was surprised to see people were standing in long queues to clear dues at the chit fund office on Bandar Road. I have never seen such long queues before November 10. Both chit fund companies and defaulters have made best use of the demonetisation,” said Mohammad Iqbal, who runs a tea stall in Vijayawada.

One major problem that the chit funds face is that they are widely seen as a tax evasion route. But private operators like Pavan Kumar in Vijayawada have their justification for their business. “It is very difficult to run a registered chit fund company given the well laid down rules. The payments through banks will attract attention of the I-T department, which is unnecessary given the fact that we operate the chit with meagre commission,” he says.

(With inputs from G.V.R. Subba Rao in Vijayawada, Mini Muringatheri in Thrissur and Avinash Bhatt in Bengaluru).